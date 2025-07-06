'Redskins' Should've Never Changed Their Name, Says President Trump

Trump wants to undo damage cause by woke outrage, including restoring the Washington Redskins.

PublishedUpdated

The Washington Redskins, with their storied history as an NFL franchise, should've never changed the franchise's brand.

President Donald Trump reiterated his support for the "Redskins" name after outraged critics called it offensive toward Native Americans, which forced Washington into changing its brand several times, none as revered as the Redskins.

Washington Makes It Clear Team Won't Return To Redskins Nickname

Nov 15, 2015; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins flag is run onto the field after a score against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: President Donald Trump looks on during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Trump, a major sports fan and former football executive, was asked by Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson if the now-titled Washington Commanders should go back to being the Redskins after giving up the title in 2022.

READ: Donald Trump Backs School in Fight to Keep 'Chiefs' Brand Amid Woke Backlash

"Well, you want me to make a controversial statement? I would," Trump said. 

"I wouldn't have changed the name. It just doesn't have the same, it doesn't have the same ring to me."

No. 47 said the Commanders could eventually grow on people if they start winning."But, you know, winning can make everything sound good. So if they win, all of a sudden the Commanders sounds good, but I wouldn't have changed the name."

The Commanders reached the NFC Championship Game last season and were pounded by the Philadelphia Eagles, 55-23, who visited Trump in April after their Super Bowl victory.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: U.S. President Donald Trump applauds after Howard Lutnick was sworn in as U.S. Commerce Secretary in the Oval Office at the White House on February 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Lutnick, the former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Group, was confirmed by the Senate 51 to 45. Vice President JD Vance and Lutnick's wife Allison Lutnick also attended. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Redskins' title change is largely attributed to the political pressure caused by 2020's George Floyd riots. Major sponsors like Nike, Amazon and Target threatened previous franchise owner Dan Snyder into changing the team name, claiming it was offensive to Native Americans, contrary to several groups of Native Americans' outcry to preserve the name as a means to highlight American Indians.

READ: Native American Group Rekindles Fight for Return of 'Washington Redskins'

The Washington Post published a poll in 2016 that found 90% of Native Americans were not offended by the Washington Redskins' name.

Trump has long called for the franchise to turn back from its political posturing and give the majority of fans' wish to see the return of their beloved brand.

In April, President Trump put out a fiery post supporting Massapequa High School after their teams were forced to remove their "Chiefs" name and iconography after progressives petitioned for the removal.

"The School Board, and virtually everyone in the area, are demanding the name be kept. It has become the School’s identity and, what could be wrong with using the name, 'Chief'?" Trump posted.

"I don’t see the Kansas City Chiefs changing their name anytime soon! By copy of this TRUTH, I am asking my highly capable Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, to fight for the people of Massapequa on this very important issue. LONG LIVE THE MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS!"

Washington fan looks on during showdown against Minnesota Vikings. (Getty Images)

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)