'Redskins' Should've Never Changed Their Name, Says President Trump

Trump wants to undo damage cause by woke outrage, including restoring the Washington Redskins.

The Washington Redskins, with their storied history as an NFL franchise, should've never changed the franchise's brand.

President Donald Trump reiterated his support for the "Redskins" name after outraged critics called it offensive toward Native Americans, which forced Washington into changing its brand several times, none as revered as the Redskins.

Trump, a major sports fan and former football executive, was asked by Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson if the now-titled Washington Commanders should go back to being the Redskins after giving up the title in 2022.

READ: Donald Trump Backs School in Fight to Keep 'Chiefs' Brand Amid Woke Backlash

"Well, you want me to make a controversial statement? I would," Trump said.

"I wouldn't have changed the name. It just doesn't have the same, it doesn't have the same ring to me."

No. 47 said the Commanders could eventually grow on people if they start winning."But, you know, winning can make everything sound good. So if they win, all of a sudden the Commanders sounds good, but I wouldn't have changed the name."

The Commanders reached the NFC Championship Game last season and were pounded by the Philadelphia Eagles, 55-23, who visited Trump in April after their Super Bowl victory.

The Redskins' title change is largely attributed to the political pressure caused by 2020's George Floyd riots. Major sponsors like Nike, Amazon and Target threatened previous franchise owner Dan Snyder into changing the team name, claiming it was offensive to Native Americans, contrary to several groups of Native Americans' outcry to preserve the name as a means to highlight American Indians.

READ: Native American Group Rekindles Fight for Return of 'Washington Redskins'

The Washington Post published a poll in 2016 that found 90% of Native Americans were not offended by the Washington Redskins' name.

Trump has long called for the franchise to turn back from its political posturing and give the majority of fans' wish to see the return of their beloved brand.

In April, President Trump put out a fiery post supporting Massapequa High School after their teams were forced to remove their "Chiefs" name and iconography after progressives petitioned for the removal.

"The School Board, and virtually everyone in the area, are demanding the name be kept. It has become the School’s identity and, what could be wrong with using the name, 'Chief'?" Trump posted.

"I don’t see the Kansas City Chiefs changing their name anytime soon! By copy of this TRUTH, I am asking my highly capable Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, to fight for the people of Massapequa on this very important issue. LONG LIVE THE MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS!"

