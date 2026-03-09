Dolphins Give Tua SADDEST Social Media Sendoff Of All Time

With NFL free agency officially underway, teams all over the league are either purging their festering rosters or gobbling up contracts like Pac-Man.

You can go ahead and throw the Miami Dolphins into that latter category, as the Fins have jettisoned some of their more high-priced talent by trading safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets and outright cutting former starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

It's a bittersweet moment for Dolphins fans everywhere.

On one hand, this was supposed to be the savior of the franchise when Miami drafted him fifth overall back in 2020.

On the other hand, while he had some highs in South Florida, they were outweighed by the myriad injuries and inconsistent play, particularly when it came to the end of the regular season and in the playoffs.

In the end, the Dolphins decided it was best to move on from Tua, and their social media team decided to give him the saddest sendoff of all time, listing his accomplishments with the team in a graphic that is sure to make any Fins fan wince with embarrassment.

I love how the actually impressive stats (highest completion percentage and passer rating in franchise history) are written in six-point font at the bottom, while the embarrassing stuff is all in bold, eye-catching font at the top of the graphic.

"Wow, six whole seasons, and he was a four-time captain! He even made a singular Pro Bowl! Definitely worth the $214 million contract we signed him to less than two years ago."

Miami fans as well as others on social media were quick to point out how sad this graphic was, a calling card of the Dolphins for the last 25 years.

A family friend of mine has often likened being a Miami Dolphins fan to being stuck on a hamster wheel, and I can't think of a more apt comparison than that.

There's a new regime in Miami Gardens, with a new head coach and a new quarterback, as the Dolphins just signed Green Bay backup Malik Willis to a $67.5 million contract Monday afternoon.

And $45 million guaranteed? Nice! That's about $7.5 million for every career touchdown Willis has thrown.

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.