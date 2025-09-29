Dolphins' Comeback Player Darren Waller Scores First TD In Two Years

Darren Waller came out of retirement to join the Dolphins and scored his first touchdown in close to two years on Monday night, facing the Jets.

Doubling down on his comeback campaign, Waller hauled in a second receiving touchdown for Miami against the Jets, looking every bit like the difference-maker he once was. His first scoring grab came way in the back of the endzone — using a full extension to haul in a Tua Tagovailoa pass.

After signing with Miami, a hip injury delayed his debut, making Monday night’s performance all the more significant.

Week 4's game against New York marked Waller's first appearance in 631 days, a return after stepping away from football and briefly fading from the league.

In the same game, Dolphins WR1 Tyreek Hill left early with what appears to be a season-ending knee injury, meaning Waller is expected to take on a greater role on offense.

In 2023, Waller was traded to the Giants, only to retire from the league after a season marked by uneven play and personal struggles.

Waller’s off-field journey has been turbulent. He was suspended for the entire 2016 season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy and later admitted to a near-fatal overdose in 2017 before entering rehab. His short-lived marriage to WNBA star Kelsey Plum ended in divorce in April 2024, followed by Waller releasing a song widely viewed as a diss track aimed at her.

READ: Darren Waller Opens Up About Divorce From Kelsey Plum, Cites Co-Dependency

Waller fought through years of addiction, rebuilt his life and now leads another comeback in his NFL story.

Now, with his resurgence in Miami, Waller is proving he still has more to give the league.

Waller was a Pro Bowl player in 2020, and even at 33 years old, still looks like one of the better pass-catching tight ends in the game.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela