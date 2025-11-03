Dodgers Star Takes Swipe At Blue Jays Analyst After His Idiotic World Series Comments

Los Angeles Dodgers Kike Hernandez did not have to sit and think too long about his Instagram caption celebrating his club's second consecutive World Series title.

The 34-year-old, who is now a three-time World Series champion, shared a carousel of photos to his Instagram account showing him holding the World Series trophy on the Dodgers' team plane. The caption read "I'M SO HAPPY THE BETTER TEAM DIDN'T WIN!" which is a direct and warranted shot at a Blue Jays analyst and his asinine postgame comments.

During Sportsnet's postgame coverage inside Rogers Centre in Toronto, former MLB catcher turned Blue Jays analyst, Caleb Joseph, tried to cope with the fact that the Blue Jays did not win Game 7 and ultimately lost the series.

"It's going to sound like sour grapes, and I don't really give a sh-t. I think the better team did not win this series," Joseph said. "I think the Blue Jays are the better team and I feel like they played baesball a certain way that was infectious, that grabbed the attention of the fans, and it's disheartening to see that the better team did not win."

Joseph sharing some emotion-filled comments after a gut-wrenching Game 7 loss for the Blue Jays is one thing, but to claim that the better team didn't win the series is bonkers.

The fact is, the Dodgers won four games in the seven-game series, while the Blue Jays won only three. That makes Los Angeles the better team, no matter the more "infectious" playing style, because results are the only things that matter.

The Blue Jays had not one, but two chances to finish the series on their own field in Games 6 and 7, but simply could not put away the Dodgers.