Dodgers Fans Endure Hours of Waiting in Frenzy for Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead

How far would you go to snag a slice of baseball history, in the form of a bobblehead?

Hours before Wednesday’s Dodgers-Braves showdown, diehard LA fans camped out at Chavez Ravine like it was a Black Friday sale.

For the love of the game? Sure … but really, they were there to grab a Shohei Ohtani bobblehead, hot off his NL MVP and World Series heroics in his memorable first season as a Dodger.

The line leading up to Chavez was peak Dodger fan behavior. With only 40,000 bobbleheads up for grabs, the frenzy was hot.

In his historic debut as a Dodger, Ohtani dropped a ridiculous .310/.390/.646 slash line, and also smashed the unprecedented 50-50 milestone with 50 homers and 50 stolen bases.

Rewind to 2024, and a similar mob swarmed for another Ohtani bobblehead night — this one featuring him with his pup, Decoy.

Next up, the memorabilia madness hits a fever pitch during the Dodgers’ homestand against the Chicago Cubs on April 11, doubling as Freddie Freeman bobblehead night.

Two weeks out, tickets are already fetching at least $200.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are basking in a season that’s the total opposite of their NL foes.

Atlanta stumbles into Wednesday’s Chavez clash with an 0-6 record; meanwhile, LA’s riding a pristine 7-0 start, eyeing the modern MLB record of 13-0 for the best season opening ever.

