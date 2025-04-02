Dodgers Fans Endure Hours of Waiting in Frenzy for Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead

Updated

How far would you go to snag a slice of baseball history, in the form of a bobblehead? 

Hours before Wednesday’s Dodgers-Braves showdown, diehard LA fans camped out at Chavez Ravine like it was a Black Friday sale. 

For the love of the game? Sure … but really, they were there to grab a Shohei Ohtani bobblehead, hot off his NL MVP and World Series heroics in his memorable first season as a Dodger.

The line leading up to Chavez was peak Dodger fan behavior. With only 40,000 bobbleheads up for grabs, the frenzy was hot.

In his historic debut as a Dodger, Ohtani dropped a ridiculous .310/.390/.646 slash line, and also smashed the unprecedented 50-50 milestone with 50 homers and 50 stolen bases.

TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 05: Shohei Ohtani and Decoy bobbleheads display on during the media preview for the Dodgers Experience at the MLB Tokyo Series presented by Guggenheim at Toranomon Hills on March 05, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

Rewind to 2024, and a similar mob swarmed for another Ohtani bobblehead night — this one featuring him with his pup, Decoy.

Next up, the memorabilia madness hits a fever pitch during the Dodgers’ homestand against the Chicago Cubs on April 11, doubling as Freddie Freeman bobblehead night. 

Two weeks out, tickets are already fetching at least $200. 

Feb 18, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA;  Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are basking in a season that’s the total opposite of their NL foes. 

Atlanta stumbles into Wednesday’s Chavez clash with an 0-6 record; meanwhile, LA’s riding a pristine 7-0 start, eyeing the modern MLB record of 13-0 for the best season opening ever.

