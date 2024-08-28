Shohei Ohtani Bobbleheads Draw Insane Lines of Dodger Fans To Chavez Ravine

It's 80 degrees and sunny in Los Angeles, which didn't stop hordes of Dodgers fans from lining up for first dibs to score a Shohei Ohtani bobblehead.

Ohtani, still a first-year Dodger, has been box office from Anaheim to Chavez Ravine, and far out into the baseball world as the game's biggest name.

To no one's surprise, the fans poured in bright and early at Chavez to score an Ohtani bobblehead, part of Wednesday's homestand against the Orioles.

The GOLD bobblehead statuette will feature Ohtani and his four-legged friend / pet dog, Dekopin (a.k.a. Decoy).

"I can already see the lines from my house," one MLB fan commented, one week before the event.

Photos taken at the foot of Chavez showcased what looked like thousands of fans already lining up to get into Dodger Stadium well over seven hours before the first pitch. A huge line was time-stamped at 11 a.m. (PDT) by LA reporter Elisa Hernandez, suggesting first fans must have appeared at the Ravine some hours before.

The Dodgers are giving away 40,000 bobbleheads.

First pitch for Dodgers and Orioles is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. (PDT), with fans pouring into the venue just 90 minutes prior.

Casual fans showing up to the game should also receive a surprise: bottlenecked traffic to get up Chavez over the craze of a popular bobblehead night.

Infamously, Dodger fans rushing to make it to games become victims of Chavez's grueling uphill traffic — left to commiserate their tardiness well into the middle innings, only to boot out strangers sitting in your seats and get a beer splash to the face … (so I've heard).

All that to say, Wednesday will be a great evening of Dodger baseball, sure to welcome another sold-out crowd of around 56,000 fans.

The ROI on Ohtani's historic $700 million deal with the Dodgers is looking pretty, pretty good.

