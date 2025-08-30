Do We Have A Budding Northwestern-Tulane Rivalry Brewing?

Not letting a team from New Orleans honor the memory of Katrina victims on the 20th anniversary of the storm is certainly a choice.

If there's one thing we all love about college football, it's the plethora of rivalries we as fans have at our disposal.

Notable grudge matches include Ohio State vs. Michigan, The Iron Bowl, The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry, and more.

If this afternoon's bad blood between Tulane and Northwestern is any indicator, we may be adding a new one to the docket.

Oh boy! We got ourselves a live one here, folks!

I'm not sure what the rationale behind Northwestern not letting Tulane wear their tribute uniforms is, but it looks like the Green Wave got the last laugh in this one, smashing the Wildcats 23-3.

There are things you just don't mess with when it comes to a city's sense of identity, and honoring the victims of Katrina just after the 20th anniversary of the storm is obviously something New Orleans takes incredibly seriously.

Head coach Jon Sumrall clearly took exception to the disrespectful move, and you have to imagine that earned him a ton of cache in the land of Mardi Gras.

I wrote earlier this month about how Jon Sumrall could be moving on to bigger and better things after another successful season at Tulane, but his sticking up for the city and its traditions could signal his intentions to stay with the Green Wave a little longer than most would think.

As for a budding rivalry between Northwestern and Tulane after today's shenanigans, it doesn't exactly have the regional flair that a matchup like The Egg Bowl would, but in today's globalized world of college football, that hardly matters.

Who knows, the Big Ten could absorb the AAC and make Tulane its 24th member to help compete with the SEC adding Nebraska and Colorado en route to a 64-team playoff.

Nothing screams "tradition" like a mayor's bet between Evanston and New Orleans.

Hey, a man can dream, can't he?