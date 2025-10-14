Bears WR Held Overnight In Hospital After Monday Night Win

Right as things are going well for Da Bears.

Chicago’s win on Monday night came with a health scare, as top wideout DJ Moore was hospitalized following the Bears’ 25-24 victory over the Commanders.

The veteran had a "precautionary" stay in Landover after the Monday Night Football primetime game.

According to reports, Moore, 28, was in the locker room with his teammates after the win before leaving Northwest Stadium in an ambulance for undisclosed reasons.

The Bears returned home after the game, while Moore remained in the D.C. area for further evaluation.

Bears coach Ben Johnson addressed his star’s status after the game.

"It was precautionary. I think we got some good news on that," Johnson said. "He should be coming back today, and I think he’ll be day-to-day going forward. It was a groin deal that he was dealing with, and I think we’re going to be OK."

Moore had three catches for 42 yards against Washington. The coach provided an update on Tuesday.

"I think he’ll be day-to-day going forward," Johnson said (via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin).

Buzz around Moore’s injury centers on the potential groin issue he suffered during the game against Washington, when he briefly exited to visit the medical tent with an apparent leg injury.

The Bears benefited greatly from an explosive D’Andre Swift performance, capped by a near-perfect night from new kicker Jake Moody.

With New Orleans visiting in Week 7, Moore may use the extra week to recover and prepare for a Week 8 matchup with Baltimore.

While still the team’s most reliable option, Chicago’s passing game has leaned more on second-year wideout Rome Odunze, who leads the team in receptions, receiving touchdowns, and yards.

At 3-2, Chicago remains at the bottom of a competitive NFC North division.

