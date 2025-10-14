Jake Moody Plays Hero After Game-Winning Kick Lifts Bears Over Commanders

Jake Moody shakes off past kicking struggles in solid debut with Bears.

Chicago Bears kicker Jake Moody, filling in for the injured veteran Cairo Santos, turned into the unlikely hero of Chicago’s 25-24 win over the Washington Commanders.

Moody went 4-for-5 in his Bears debut on Monday night, but more importantly, drilled the 38-yard game-winner as time expired. Moody's teammates gave him the "Rudy" treatment as they lifted him off the field in celebration after Chicago’s dramatic win.

He spent three seasons with the Niners previously, going 24-for-34 in 2024 until misses eventually caught up to Moody.

On Monday, hoping for some redemption, Moody delivered.

"It feels amazing," Moody said after the Monday night win.

"Hitting a game-winner is always a good time. Doing it for a new team in my first game — it’s huge. … Glad to be a part of a team like this." He added, "It’s a pretty cool series of events. A couple of days ago, I didn’t even know I was playing."

Chicago faced a 24-22 deficit with three minutes left in regulation.

The Bears defense recovered a fumble on a botched handoff by quarterback Jayden Daniels, handing the ball over to Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to set up Moody's kick as time expired.

The kick sealed Chicago’s move to 3-2 on the season.

Moody’s game-winner was also as indirect payback toward Commanders wideout Deebo Samuel, his former San Francisco teammate, after the two reportedly clashed during Moody’s kicking struggles.

Williams said he was impressed by Moody’s arrival and calm under pressure.

"I really didn’t know who he was when he first joined the team," Williams said.

"Then I saw him kick a 65-yarder in practice. For what he was able to do — rainy, windy, all of this — and come through for us, I’m proud of him, happy for him, and happy for us as a team."

Head coach Ben Johnson also echoed that sentiment on Moody.

"I wasn’t surprised at all," Johnson said. "We know what he’s capable of. I think that change of scenery was really good for him."

