DJ Moore: Bears Captains Will 'Address' Tyrique Stevenson's Behavior On Hail Mary Play

The ending of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders is one the Chicago Bears would eventually like to forget. But according to Bears receiver DJ Moore, the matter isn't closed yet.

The Commanders won on a Hail Mary touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels on the final play of the game. In a wild sequence of events, Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson went up for a jump ball and tipped the football directly into the arms of Commanders receiver Noah Brown, who was standing in the end zone.

But that's after cameras caught Stevenson prematurely taunting the crowd at Northwest Stadium while the play was in progress.

On Sunday night — after what was presumably a very awkward flight home — Stevenson hopped on social media to apologize for his foolish behavior.

"To Chicago and teammates my apologies for lack of awareness and focus …. The game ain’t over until zeros hit the clock. Can’t take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen. #Beardown"

Despite his apology, though, Moore and the rest of the Bears team captains aren't ready to let it go just yet.

DJ Moore Not Letting Tyrique Stevenson Off The Hook

During an interview on 670 The Score's Molly and Haugh Show, Moore explained the situation from his perspective.

"I didn’t see it happening during the play," Moore said. "I’ve seen it just how everybody else has seen it (on social media).

"The captains were talking about how we really need to address that. I saw that he put something out that he was sorry, but we’ve still got to address it as a leadership group in front of the team."

The star receiver added, though, that it's not the captains' place to dole out punishment.

"I don’t know (what the punishment will be), that’s not up for us to do," Moore said. "But we can address it as captains, and upstairs will have to do what they’re going to do. It’s a lesson learned, for sure. He won’t do that again. But if you bench him it’s just like, that one play — it’s a big play — but that one play doesn’t define him as a player."

Whatever happens from here, it's safe to say we probably won't see Tyrique Stevenson participating in much smack talk with the fans in Arizona next week.