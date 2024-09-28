DJ Khaled Crowd Surfs at UCF, Disaster Narrowly Avoided

There were some absolute scenes unfolding on Saturday morning at the University of Central Florida with Fox's Big Noon Kickoff in town for the Knights' Big 12 showdown against the Colorado Buffaloes. Still, no scene put peoples's hearts in their throats quite like musical guest DJ Khaled's near-catastrophic attempt at crowd-surfing.

UCF fans showed up in full force for what is being called the biggest crowd in the history of Big Noon Kickoff.

I would expect nothing less from the 2017 National Champions (Coley Matrix, look it up).

DJ Khaled — an alum of nearby Dr. Phillips High School — was tapped to serve as the musical guest and he did whatever it is that he does.

I'm really not sure what that is, but hey, he's riding jet skis all day and I'm sitting here writing about him riding jet skis, so he's doing something right.

But the morning full of excitement and joy was almost soured by tragedy when Khaled decided he wanted to do some crowd-surfing.

He called his shot and then barreled toward the barrier at a rate of knots (not too many) and then grossly underestimated his jumping ability.

I don't know why a guy I've rarely seen out of a golf cart thought he had a vertical leap that could clear a crowd control barrier.

Fortunately, he got a boost and I'm guessing there were a couple of exercise science majors who have been putting in work at UCF's Rec And Wellness Center who helped hoist the music producer and the crowd-surfing was underway.

But boy, for a second, I bet a few lives flashed before people's eyes. Khaled's included.

The Knights are going into the game as 14-point favorites against the Buffaloes, in what should be an exciting, offense-heavy matchup at the Bounce House in Orlando.