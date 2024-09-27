Colorado Social Media Team Deletes Graphic Of UCF Under Water……As Hurricane Hammers Region

Someone on the social media team for the Colorado Buffaloes football program needs to be put on administrative leave.

The team was trying to put together a graphic to hype up the fan base for their 3:30 p.m. showdown on Saturday with the UCF Knights (which is on FOX Sports). There’s literally a million different directions that Colorado’s creative minds could have gone that would have been, hype, fun, and engaging.

But of all the things they could have done, they chose to do the absolute worst thing possible.

Taking a picture of running back Dallan Hayden, they superimposed a picture of him in a river with a sign that says "Beware of Sharks."

Now normally, this could be a good troll attempt: taking an element of the state’s culture and using it to boast that you’re going to pull off a win in their home state. But given all that’s going on, it's a horrible choice.

If you’ve been monitoring the news at all, then you know that the whole state of Florida is getting hammered by Hurricane Helene. So using a graphic that makes it look like it's underwater shows a complete lack of understanding for what’s going on in the state.

Thankfully, they deleted the post. But my, oh my, someone better face some repercussions for this decision, because it was awful.