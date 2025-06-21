DJ Khaled Is In Awe Of Joey Chestnut's Chicken Tender Eating Skills, As He Should Be

Chestnut is gearing up for a Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest return, but still had time for tendies.

Fanatics Fest is happening this weekend in New York, and that means anyone who's anyone from anything is in the Big Apple to… actually, I'm not sure what the hell is going on, but I think fans can get autographs and take some pictures.

We've seen Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Livvy Dunne, and most of the WWE roster on hand, but the most dominant athlete in the house is none other than competitive-eating GOAT Joey Chestnut.

The man they call "Jaws" recently announced a triumphant return to the contest that made him a household name — the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest — but this weekend he traded glizzies for tendies and was there to scarf down some Raising Cane's chicken fingers.

Chestnut faced off in a five-minute contest against two teams. One made up of Livvy Dunne, DJ Khaled, comedian Druski, and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. The other was made up of wrestler "Dirty" Dom Mysterio (big tendies guy; wrestling fans know what I'm talking about), Julian Edelman, and a pair of fans.

According to TMZ, Chestnut crushed both teams by downing 40 tenders in just 300 seconds (that's five minutes; don't mean to stunt on you with my sweet math skills), and even DJ Khaled was in awe… although, I feel like DJ Khaled would be in awe if you did that sleight of hand trick where you pull a quarter out from behind his ear.

That's impressive from Chestnut, but wildly underwhelming from those two teams. To tie him, you just need ten tenders per person in five minutes. I think I could do that. Maybe I need to go down to the local Raising Cane's to prove it. I can put away five tenders, fries, coleslaw, and that hunk of Texas toast they give you, but that's my limit.

So, I figure you replace those sides with more tenders, and I could hit the 10 mark.

I might even be able to do 12 if I get the crowd on my side and don't want to embarrass myself in front of Livvy Dunne.

I wonder how many DJ Khaled ate, by the way. I get the sense he knows his way around a chicken tender, but his infamous Hot Ones appearance makes me think he might eat four, then start yelling at everyone about how what they were doing is dangerous.

Congrats to Joey Chestnut on blowing some minds at Fanatics Fest, and hopefully that Tendies-off was a good warm-up for July 4.