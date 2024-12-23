Diontae Johnson Hoping Houston Texans Represent Fourth Time's The Charm

Once upon a time, Diontae Johnson was a star wide receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He made the Pro Bowl in 2021 when he caught 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.

Johnson followed that with another strong season, but it was all downhill after that. The Steelers traded him to the Carolina Panthers after a disappointing 2023 season. Not only did Johnson struggle to perform, but he provided head coach Mike Tomlin with headache after headache.

Carolina hoped that Johnson just needed a fresh start and that the veteran could help second-year quarterback Bryce Young develop.

But that didn't work out, either. The Panthers benched Young and Johnson publicly criticized all of his Panthers teammates.

"I mean, frustrated, but I can't play every position on the field and make every play, you know what I'm saying?" Johnson said after Carolina's Week 7 loss against Washington. "So everybody gotta do [their] job when it comes down to it. So yeah, it's tough, but I just gotta tell myself to keep going regardless."

Unsurprisingly, the Panthers traded Johnson to the Ravens less than 10 days later. It's worth noting that Bryce Young has played the best football of his career since re-taking over as the team's starter after the team traded Johnson.

The Ravens hoped Johnson could add another element to their offense, which is led primarily by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Stop me if you've heard this before: that didn't work out, either.

Johnson caught one pass in four games with Baltimore and, at one point, refused to enter a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team subsequently suspended, then eventually put on waivers, the constantly-disgruntled wide receiver.

Lest you think that might end Johnson's NFL career. No, sir. On Monday, the Houston Texans claimed Johnson because Tank Dell suffered a devastating and season-ending knee injury in the team's loss Saturday against the Chiefs.

Now, Johnson joins his fourth NFL team in the past 9 months and third this season. Maybe the fourth time is the charm for Diontae Johnson.

I have my doubts. Good luck, DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud and the rest of the Houston Texans!