Diontae Johnson Calls Out Panthers Teammates: ‘I Can’t Play Every Position'

Diontae Johnson has never been one to hide his frustrations. And when you play for the 1-6 Carolina Panthers, there are plenty of frustrations to be had.

The Panthers took a 40-7 thumping from the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Johnson had just one catch — on a season-low three targets — for 17 yards in the loss. Speaking to reporters after the game, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver called out his teammates for not pulling their weight.

"I mean, frustrated, but I can't play every position on the field and make every play, you know what I'm saying?" Johnson said. "So everybody gotta do they job when it comes down to it. So yeah, it's tough, but I just gotta tell myself to keep going regardless."

His frustration might be justified. The Panthers are an unmitigated disaster. But it's hard to imagine Johnson's comments sat well with his teammates.

Johnson was traded to the Panthers from the Pittsburgh Steelers in March, and the 28-year-old had become downright problematic in the Steelers' locker room. He frequently aired his frustrations in Pittsburgh, playing with a carousel of sub-par quarterbacks, which in his case did hinder his potential.

And now he's experiencing a similar carousel in Carolina. Panthers QB Bryce Young — the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023 — is struggling mightily and was benched after Week 2 in favor of veteran Andy Dalton. And despite the team's current four-game losing streak, Panthers head coach Dave Canales confirmed he is "committed to Andy" as the starter.

Even though he just arrived in Carolina in the spring, Johnson has been the subject of intense trade speculation this season. And judging by Sunday's post-game comments, it sounds like he'd welcome that.