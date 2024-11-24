Despite Losing To Chiefs, Bryce Young Showed He Might Be An OK NFL QB

NFL fans, and seemingly the Carolina Panthers organization, had all but given up on second-year quarterback Bryce Young.

The team benched Young in favor of veteran Andy Dalton after two games this season and the Panthers promptly beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Dalton's first start.

But the good times didn't last and Dalton led the team to four-straight losses, all by at least 10 points. Then, Dalton got into a car wreck and suffered an injury.

So, the team turned back to Young. After losing to the Denver Broncos in his first start since his benching, Young helped the team beat the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants. It was the first time in his two-year NFL career that Young won back-to-back starts.

Still, wins over the Saints and Giants doesn't scream impressive. Surely, Young would come back down to earth against the juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs.

But that's not what happened. Instead, Young turned in one of the most impressive performances of his career. He looked poised in the pocket, stood tall and took big hits to deliver some brilliant throws, and showed incredible moxie to lead the team to the brink of a shocking upset win.

With 44 seconds left in the first half, Kansas City scored a touchdown to take a 20-6 lead. It appeared just like most Panthers' games: a blowout loss brewing.

However, Young quickly moved the team down the field on an impressive drive and got them in range for a field goal to end the half and cut the deficit to 11.

Coming out of the break, Young led a touchdown drive to make it a four-point game.

Kansas City responded with a touchdown of its own, but Young didn't back down and led the team to another field goal, the third-straight scoring drive against a tough Chiefs defense.

After the teams traded punts, the Panthers got the ball back with just under three minutes to play and trailing by 8. Bryce Young, once again, looked comfortable in the pocket and led the team on a game-tying touchdown drive.

If there is any criticism of Young for that final drive, it's that the team moved too quickly. The Chiefs had just under two minutes left to win the game which, of course, they did with a field goal as time expired.

Still, this game can't be seen as anything but positive for the former number one overall NFL Draft pick. Practically everyone gave up on him, but it sure doesn't look like he has given up on himself.

While Young might never be an elite NFL quarterback, he has shown flashes that he can be effective enough to win games with a strong supporting cast.

Of course, he's never had that in Carolina, and he's already had three different head coaches. To which teams players are drafted matters a great deal, even though fans tend to focus on the player himself.

You can see this with guys like Sam Darnold. Darnold was a disaster with the New York Jets – and Carolina Panthers, frankly – but he's suddenly playing at a high level in Minnesota. Did Darnold suddenly get a lot better at football, or did playing for a more stable franchise change his trajectory?

It's the latter, I promise. Baker Mayfield is another example. The Browns tossed him aside, and now he's playing some of his best football in Tampa Bay and led the team to a playoff win last season.

It's great that Young is showing that he can play ball at the NFL level. The only downside for him is that his play might convince the Panthers to keep him.

His best bet might be to hope the Panthers give up on him and draft another quarterback. If Young goes to a good team with a good coach, he's more than capable of leading a team to the playoffs.