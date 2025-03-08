Dion Dawkins Thinks The Super Bowl Would Have Been More Entertaining With The Bills

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins claimed Super Bowl LIX would have been more competitive if his team made it.

On an episode of Ryan Clark’s podcast "The Pivot," Dawkins and Clark discussed the Philadelphia Eagles’ 40-22 blowout of the Kansas City Chiefs to win their second title in franchise history. Dawkins and the Bills were one win away from getting there themselves, but they couldn’t get past Patrick Mahomes and co. in the AFC Championship game .

Despite losing to Kansas City, Dawkins is confident the Bills would not have made the game a lot more entertaining.

"We would’ve put on a better show in the Super Bowl," Dawkins said . "Now, after going to the Super Bowl and seeing it and feeling those emotions, not to say that we would’ve just went in there and beat the Eagles. We would’ve had a chance," Dawkins explained. "We would’ve had a better chance."

Look, I’m not saying he’s wrong. But did he need to say it in the first place?

Saying you would have played better than the Chiefs isn’t really setting a high bar for yourself. Heck, in the third quarter, the Eagles built a 37-0 lead . Most NFL teams could have put up a touchdown before that point in the game.

Furthermore, there seems to be a disconnect in Dawkins’ mind between his team's potential and their AFC Championship game result. You can hypothesize all you want, but in the end the games are what matters. Buffalo lost to the Chiefs, and then the Chiefs got walloped by the Eagles. What makes Dawkins think they would have done better?

I sincerely hope the Bills can get over the hump sometime soon. But until then, Dawkins and co. should stop propping themselves up as the hypothetical better football team - and leave that job up to the SEC’s football scene. Focusing on beating the Chiefs in the playoffs will be plenty for them to focus on.