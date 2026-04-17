Did Tua Tagovailoa Throw Shade At Dolphins Management While At His Brother's UFL Game?

If you have been following the NFL at all recently, you know that things didn't end well between the Miami Dolphins and former quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Once thought to be the franchise quarterback after being drafted 5th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Tua caught his stride with the Dolphins after Mike McDaniel became the head coach in 2022.

He led the league in passer rating that year and was named to the Pro Bowl the following year while guiding the Fins to an 11-6 record and a playoff berth.

But things started to go sour the following season, as injuries and declining play slowly broke down the relationship between quarterback and franchise, and after the 2025 season, Tua was sent packing for Atlanta.

While at a UFL game on Thursday night to watch his brother, Taulia, play football for the Houston Gamblers, Tua made some comments while being interviewed by ESPN's Aaron Murray that had Dolphins fans raising an eyebrow or two.

If you know Tua, or at least how he portrays himself to the press, he's a really nice guy who tries not to say anything too disparaging or controversial, which is why he caught himself when he mentioned "guys he played against" too.

But the sentiment remains. He was definitely throwing some shade at Miami management for how the roster looked towards the end of his time there.

Part of me doesn't blame him.

The offensive line was, to put it euphemistically, in flux throughout his entire time in South Florida, so I get his frustrations there.

But his skill position players were plenty good enough, including guys like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Devon Achane, just to name a few.

Again, Tua caught himself before he said anything too inflammatory, but fans were clearly split on the matter, with some calling him out while others just viewed this as clickbait.

So, was it a shot at Dolphins management on the way out? Or are we making a mountain out of a mole hill in a classic case of trying to find news in the offseason?

Either way, it's safe to say things didn't end the way they were supposed to for Tua in Miami, and it's time for both parties as well as the fans to move on.