Did The NFL X Account Predict The Super Bowl Matchup Back In September?

The Super Bowl matchup has been set, with the NFC's Seattle Seahawks taking on the AFC's New England Patriots for the rights to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

As is usually the case with the two weeks leading up to The Big Game, the media (which I guess I'm included in now) will try to attack the upcoming showdown from every angle, at least from a narrative perspective.

The big one that we will all hear about ad nauseam until we are ready to grip our toilet bowls and puke is the outcome of the last Super Bowl these two franchises met up in, a 28-24 Patriots victory that featured an infamous decision by Seattle to throw on second down and goal resulting in an interception that would win the game for New England.

But for some of you more conspiratorial minds out there, it appears as though there is a theory floating around on X that the NFL scripted this matchup from the start of the season, and we might have proof.

Here is a graphic from the start of the 2025 season posted by the NFL's official X account.

Go ahead and zoom in a little closer to see what has the internet buzzing.

Cue the X-Files music, folks!

That is not a doctored image. The NFL really had a graphic of every team marching toward the sight of Super Bowl LX with Seattle and New England's quarterbacks front and center.

Many other fans and reporters alike had an absolute field day with this one, and it's hard not to see why.

Now, listen, I'm as much into conspiracies as the next guy, but I'm not sure this one holds up under scrutiny.

For starters, they placed Eagles running back Saquon Barkley at the front of the pack, choosing to display him most prominently and likely meaning the defending Super Bowl champs were the team to beat in this scenario.

Also, perhaps even more damning is the fact that Malik Nabers, Baker Mayfield and Travis Hunter were all closest to the Super Bowl in the graphic as well.

Neither the Giants nor the Bucs even made the playoffs, and the Jaguars were eliminated in the first round.

What happened here is what happened with a lot of "accidental predictions," which is to say it's more than likely a complete coincidence.

Even the NFL PR guy, Brian McCarthy, had to address this conspiracy and flatly denied it.

Wow, thanks for clearing that up, man!

As fun as it is to pretend the NFL has a script and knows exactly how the seasons are going to play out, I just can't buy it.

Call me when the Dolphins win a Super Bowl in my lifetime, then I'll REALLY start to believe in conspiracies.