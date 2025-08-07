Diana Taurasi Says Caitlin Clark Should Get Next Signature Shoe: 'My Kids Will Be Wearing It'

The Indiana Fever Star signed an eight-year, $28M Nike deal after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2024.

It sounds like Diana Taurasi has fully come around on Caitlin Clark.

Of course, we all remember when the WNBA legend tried to put Clark in her place ahead of the 2024 WNBA draft, publicly warning the then-incoming rookie that pro ball is a different animal than college hoops.

"Reality is coming," Taurasi said . "You look superhuman playing against some 18-year-olds, but you’re going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time. There is gonna be a transition period where you’re going to have to give yourself some grace as a rookie."

It seems, though, that Clark — now in her second season — has proven herself worthy in the eyes of the six-time Olympic gold medalist and the WNBA's all-time leading scorer. Because when asked which WNBA star should be the next player to receive a signature shoe, Taurasi didn't hesitate.

"Caitlin, of course," Taurasi said.

In June, Nike unveiled the Caitlin Clark Edition Kobe 5 Protro Sneakers, which sold out instantly after they were released. But that's not the same as having her very own shoe. After all, anyone can go on Nike's website and customize some sneaker colors.

"I mean, I know she has some (player exclusives), little colorways, but you can do that on Nike ID," Taurasi said. "I mean the Caitlin shoe should be the next one, and you know my kids will be wearing it."

Clark signed a reported eight-year, $28 million endorsement deal with Nike in April 2024, just a week after the Fever selected her No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft. And since then, fans have been waiting impatiently for the reigning Rookie of the Year's own signature shoe with the brand.

And, well, they're still waiting for that. But maybe Taurasi's endorsement is the nudge Nike needed.