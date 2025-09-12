Detroit Tigers Players/Patriots Break Out 'Trump Dance' At Yankee Stadium

The New York Yankees smashed the Detroit Tigers Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, and it's probably the only time in my life I've been OK with it.

I'm a Red Sox fan. The Sox and Yanks are playing a pivotal three-game series starting tonight that could very well decide home-field advantage in a Wild Card series next month. I despise the Yankees, obviously.

But, it was the anniversary of Sept. 11, and Donald Trump was in attendance, so I'll let the Yanks have last night. That's fine. Fair is fair, and that seems fair on my part.

Anyway, enough about the Yankees. Even though they got destroyed, the Tigers had some fun on the bases last night …

… thanks to No. 47 himself!

Tigers bring back the Trump Dance!

Yes! It's back, baby! Haven't seen an athlete really do the Trump dance since it was all the rage last fall, but the Tigers dusted it off last night, and it was the perfect time for it.

Trump was at the game. Everyone was in a patriotic mood, for multiple reasons. Trump himself received a standing ovation when he was introduced.

We needed a little relief after the past few days, and the big fellas on the bases for the Tigers gave it to us. They had some fun out there, despite losing 9-3. How often do you get to do the Trump dance, with Trump watching from a few thousand feet away? You have no choice but to break it out, really.

Well done, Tigers. Sure, I would've preferred you had done less dancing and more scoring runs, so the Sox wouldn't be a half-game back now, but whatever. Semantics.

Anyway, it was good to have a full slate of sports last night. Thursday Night Football. Meaningful baseball. WNBA regular season finale (just kidding, obviously).

We needed it after this week. Let's keep it up today as we barrel into a big weekend.

PS: No wonder the Yanks went out there and won. Even terrible Aaron Boone couldn't bring down the vibes after this.