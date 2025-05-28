VIDEO: Detroit Tigers Crew Member Flips Off Camera After Injury

Bats and birds took center stage at Comerica Park on Wednesday as the Detroit Tigers clinched a 4-3 victory.

But it was a grounds crew member who stole the spotlight with an unforgettable moment on national television.

Between innings, the groundskeeper injured his leg and crumpled in pain near first base. As staff rushed to his side, he noticed the cameras zooming in — and promptly flipped them off, giving the home audience an unexpected show.

READ: After Complete-Game Shutout, No One Pitching Filthier Than Tigers' Tarik Skubal

"A Tigers series sweep wasn’t enough to soothe this guy’s pain," Giants play-by-play announcer Dave Flemming quipped.

WATCH:

The groundskeeper, clearly un-amused by his own misfortune, was carted off the field.

Talk about leaving a mark — middle finger and all.

Get well soon, champ.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela