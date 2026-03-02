Detroit Red Wings Introduce New 'Chicken Tender Zamboni Bucket'

This makes the Air Force Academy's B-2 Nacho Bomber look like child's play.

Since the dawn of time, or at least since people started watching live sports, mankind has been eating food out of sport-appropriate paraphernalia.

We all know about baseball games serving chicken tenders and ice cream out of team-branded batting helmets, and even the Romans used to eat out of gladiator helmets at The Colosseum (don't fact-check me on that last one).

The Detroit Red Wings decided to up the ante, and introduced a chicken finger basket that makes the Air Force Academy's B-2 Nacho Bomber look like child's play by comparison.

A chicken tender Zamboni bucket rocks so hard.

Is it going to cost an arm and a leg? Yes.

Is it worth the price tag? You bet your ass it is!

Apparently, this isn't the first time the Red Wings have tried to put food items in a Zamboni, either.

Back in 2023, Detroit gave out commemorative Zamboni gravy boats for Thanksgiving.

As far as I'm concerned, a Zamboni is one of the coolest things to eat food out of.

It certainly blows the commemorative batting helmet out of the water, too. It's right up there with drinking a beer out of a plastic baseball bat.

Unfortunately for the Red Wings, they have a bit of a checkered past when it comes to Zambonis.

In 2022, Detroit fired longtime Zamboni driver and octopus wrangler, Al Sobotka, for reportedly peeing in a drain at Little Ceasars Arena.

Sobotka fired back a few years later and said he was just fired for being old, claiming his unfortunately timed leak was a cover-up for age discrimination.

With all that bad blood between the hometown team and their old Zamboni driver, I'm surprised to see them going with a themed giveaway that could conjure up such unpleasant memories.

Either way, I love the idea of a Zamboni food basket, and I think more teams should and will start to catch on to the craze.