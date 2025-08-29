Air Force Unveils A 'Silent But Deadly' Addition To Its Concession Stand Arsenal

The gas produced from these stealth nachos could be considered a WMD

The Air Force Academy football team is adding a new menu option to its selection of concession stand treats for home games this fall, and the latest addition to the unit is a silent but deadly one at that.

Get it!? Silent but deadly?

But seriously, folks, does it get anymore "peak college football" than a service academy serving nachos out of a B2 stealth bomber-shaped box with their logo emblazoned on it?

It looks like the box isn't the only thing in the shape of a military jet, either.

The nacho chips are shaped like the stealth bomber as well, adding to the total Air Force experience.

If this is indeed real, the young man or woman who came up with this brilliant idea deserves a raise or, at the very least, a promotion from airman to airman first class.

I clearly wasn't the only one who got a kick out of this aeronautically themed snack item, as the comments section had an absolute field day.

It's nice to see I'm not alone in reverting to a 9-year-old kid the minute I can make any kind of toilet humor jokes at the expense of our country's Air Force.

On the flip side, I can't wait for some woke reporter to try and cancel the culinary genius who introduced these bad boys to the masses.

I can see it now!

"This is so insensitive! My neighbor had a roommate in college whose maternal grandparents were Iranian. They got out before the revolution of 1979, but they were still heartbroken when we sent B2's to bomb Iran's nuclear facility."

While the blue-haired Berkeley students and the never-Trumpers are busy seething over a box of stadium food, I might have to book a trip to Colorado Springs to try these for myself.

After all, it would be unpatriotic of me not to!

God bless our armed forces and God bless college football (and concession food)!