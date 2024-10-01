Lions Savagely Troll Seahawks With Hilarious Tweet After Huge Win

The person running social media for the Detroit Lions deserves a raise.

The Lions beat the Seahawks 42-29 Monday night to improve to 3-1, and the team made sure to keep the receipts once the clock hit zero.

Prior to the game, Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson was caught on camera shouting, "These mother*ckers ain't tough!"

Whoops!

Lions savagely troll the Seahawks.

If you're going to run your mouth talking about how a team isn't tough, you better go out there and win. If you do it and lose, then you're going to get lit up.

That's exactly what happened once the game was over. The Lions fired off a quote tweet of Dodson's comment with the caption, "Found out though."

Boom! Roasted!

This is what the kids like to call a killshot. The Lions woke up and chose violence on and off the field. The Seahawks wanted to talk a big game, lost and then got brutalized on social media.

The reactions were every bit as entertaining as the actual tweet from the Lions.

Isn't this league special? We have coaches giving epic locker room speeches, Jared Goff catching a touchdown pass and the Lions taking a headshot on Seattle on X.

This is the kind of petty carnage and drama fans live for. Inject it right into our veins.

Dan Campbell completely changed the culture in Detroit, and that includes the team's attitude on social media. It's been a lot of fun to watch unfold. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.