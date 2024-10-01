Dan Campbell Gives Electric Locker Room Speech After Latest Win: VIDEO

Dan Campbell was on fire Monday night after the Lions beat the Seahawks.

Detroit improved to 3-1 on the season after pulling out a tough and gritty 42-29 win over an inspired and scrappy Seahawks team.

The game certainly felt a lot closer for large chunks of the game than the final score would indicate. Fans even got to see Jared Goff haul in a receiving touchdown!

Dan Campbell unleashes another great locker room speech.

The leader of the Detroit Lions is known for giving awesome locker room speeches. The man wears his heart on his sleeve, and it was no different Monday night.

"I'm proud of you. That's a good win. That's a damn good win. We're back to three, man. And you don't worry about what anyone else is doing. You don't look across there, who won, how much, who are they playing next. You just win the one in front of you, and then you just start lining them up and knocking the next one off," a fired up Campbell told his team as it looked like his neck veins might burst.

Check out his full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Dan Campbell is a football guy. There's no other way to say it. The man loves football, and he's pure passion when it comes to the sport and being a leader.

That's a man who loves the guys with him in the locker room. I don't care if you like the Lions like I do or if you hate them.

You can't deny that Dan Campbell is a content machine. It seems like we get something good every time he opens his mouth.

Props to Campbell for continuing to be the man. Next up is Dallas this Sunday. Can't wait. Let me know what you think of the Lions and Campbell at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.