Deshaun Watson (Remember Him?) Is Back In A Controversial Conversation With Cleveland Browns

Maybe we've been too busy chronicling the exploits of Shedeur Sanders or the failures of the Cleveland Browns quarterback history to recall the biggest name in the conversation was lurking out there: Deshaun Watson.

He's been in the shadows, working himself back from not one but two Achilles ruptures, and he's very much coming into the spotlight now. That's because the quarterback, who hasn't played an NFL game since October of 2024, is baaaack. Sort of.

The Browns on Wednesday morning designated Watson to return to practice and that's what he'll do on a limited basis starting, well, Wednesday.

The team has opened the 21-day window in which Watson can practice without counting on the active roster. At any point during that 21-day window, the club can activate Watson and then play him.

Or the team can simply do nothing and let the window close without Watson being activated. That would effectively end Watson's chances of playing in 2025.

So it sounds like Watson, who has been working diligently to return from his Achilles injury, is trying to play some late in December or the first week of January.

But it should be noted that Watson returning to practice is definitely not the same as Watson playing.

It makes sense for the Browns to have Watson practice for the first time since 2024 and see what he's capable of. It makes sense for them to give him a sense he's still part of their plans.

No Sense For Watson To Play

But it makes zero sense for them to, you know, actually play him.

I've covered the reasons for this previously.

It sounds counter-intuitive but the only timetable for Watson's return to the lineup this season should be never. That makes most sense for a club that invested three first-round picks and a fully guaranteed $230 million contract on Watson and has gotten nothing in return except unwanted scrutiny for his 2022 suspension, the embarrassment of poor performance and multiple injuries, and even some derision from NFL owners who were angry about Watson's unprecedented deal.

Ending the Watson experiment is the only sensible thing for a team that has gotten only 19 games, 19 touchdowns and nine victories in three seasons from Watson.

Insurance Policy Provisions In Play

It's not easy to think this way because of the team's huge investment in the player. But it's right because the Browns have been given an opportunity to divest themselves of Watson at a reduced price.

Watson's contract provides for up to $40 million in insurance on his 2025 salary. So the club could benefit between $37 million and $40 million in 2026 cap relief if Watson misses this entire season and is then released after a failed physical.

That would mean Watson's '26 salary cap number, currently scheduled to be the highest in the NFL at $81.7 million, could drop to the mid $40Ms or lower.

So the Browns have a choice:

Get Watson ready to play the final two or three games of an already lost 3-9 season and not have any chance to qualify for the insurance payout and cap relief in 2026 … or practice Watson for 21 days and then keep him sidelined, thus taking the first step of qualifying for the insurance payout and cap relief in 2026.

Berry Decision Should Be Easy

This is going to be a controversial decision for general manager Andrew Berry and the rest of the Browns' organization.

But nothing is ever easy for the Browns. They might decide Watson looks so good in practice they want to see how he does in games. Even if those games mean nothing otherwise.

They may decide that they can still salvage what has already been a failed experiment with Watson.

They may decide, "We’re the Cleveland Browns and we do dumb stuff, so get out there, Deshaun!"

The Browns are always interesting that way.