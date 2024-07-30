Real Recognizes Real: Derrick Henry Gives Props To US Rugby Star Ilona Maher

The US Women's Rugby Sevens team won the first rugby medal for the US since 1924 in shocking fashion against Australia on Tuesday.,

Now, one of the team's breakout stars is getting a shout out from a guy who certainly knows a thing or two about a thing or two when it comes to stiff-arming the bejeezus out of the opposition.

So, I'm not well-versed in the world of rugby, but I did catch some matches over the last few days, and even to my untrained eyes it was abundantly clear that Ilona Maher is an absolute machine.

I mean, just look at this.

Maher was truck-sticking opponents since the start of the Games like it's her job, which it kind of is.

When asked about Maher while taking part in his first training camp as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, Henry was quick to give her some well-deserved props.

Someone showed Henry a sampling of Maher's work and he was impressed.

"She's digging," he said. "Get off of her."

"She got it: Mindset, running strong and hard," Henry added. "Not trying to go down. Get into the end zone by any means. Made me wanna get out there."

No kidding. After watching Maher lower the boom on a couple of the poor Japanese rugby players who found themselves in her path, I wanted to find and ruin the first pick-up flag football game I could find.

I'd just be out there planting stiff arms whether other players have the ball or not. I'm not even 100 percent sure that stiff-arms are legal in flag football.

One dude with sore ribs would be all like, "What's the deal with the new guy? Sure, he's got sneaky speed — handsome as hell too, good lord — but all he does is stiff-arm people." Then some other player would put two and two together and say, "Oh, I think he was watching highlights of Ilona Maher blasting people's sternums with stiff arms."

That, of course, would be correct.

Awesome stuff from Maher, and from Henry who I think is going to have a massive year in Baltimore.