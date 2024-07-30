For the first time in 100 years, the United States has won a rugby medal and it came courtesy of the US Women's rugby 7s team in jaw-dropping, miraculous fashion, all with Flavor Flav looking on.

Say it with me: USA! USA! USA!

The US women fell to New Zealand in the semi-finals — their first appearance that deep in the tournament ever — but that still meant a crack at a medal later in the day against Australia.

Now, I don't think I need to tell you this, but the Americans came in as something of an underdog given that rugby is a much more popular game Down Under.

Late in the game, Team USA found themselves down 12-7 with the ball coming their way.

What followed was what has to be one of the most miraculous moments in the history of American rugby.

Alex Sedrick found herself with the ball and managed to leg it the length of the field for a walk-off try that earned the US a bronze medal.

Just incredible. Talk about a real "thrill of victory; agony of defeat moment." Pure elation for the Americans and absolute heartbreak for the Aussies.

US's Historic Win Came Under The Watchful Eyes Of Flavor Flav

The last time the US one any kind of rugby medal was when Team USA took gold in rugby union at the 1924 which were held — would you believe? — in Paris.

It seems like this medal was destined to happen, but it didn't hurt that Flavor Flav — the man who is simultaneously saving US women's water polo and Red Lobster — would use his powers of positivity to bring a medal to the US women's rugby team.

Scientists need to study Flavor Flav's powers of positivity. I mean, his good vibes had to have some sort of karmic effect on that match though, right?

Meh, probably not, but he still seems like a fun hang.

Anyway, congrats to the US women on a historic win. I'm not super well-versed in the world of rugby, but I'd be lying if I said that this win didn't make me want to learn some more about it, and I'm sure that's the case for many red-blooded Americans.

Say it with me again: USA! USA! USA!