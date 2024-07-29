Jason Kelce Is Now A Women's Rugby Superfan

Now that Jason Kelce has retired from the NFL, he has taken up rugby.

Well, not playing rugby — just watching.

On Sunday, the former Philadelphia Eagles center stopped by the U.S. women's rugby team locker room after their win over Brazil at the Olympics. That's when star player Ilona Maher took the opportunity to explain why Kelce should become the official Team USA women's rugby superfan.

"Women's water polo has Flavor Flav as their superfan," Maher told him in a TikTok video. "You are a girl dad.

"Do you get anything from being our superfan? No," Maher continued. "There's no reward, no money, no benefits, I don't think I can get you free stuff."

Kelce — while rocking a French beret — stroked his beard as he considered the offer.

"You're a great salesman," Kelce said before declaring: "I am officially a fan of women's rugby, Olympics."

"We got Jason Kelce!" Maher announced, as her teammates cheered.

Kelce also accepted a challenge to arm wrestle rugby player Nicole Heavirland. The six-time NFL All-Pro ultimately won, but there were questions about whether it was legal for him to hold onto the table to create leverage.

"Holding onto that table a little bit?" Heavirland captioned the video on Instagram.

Jason and his wife Kylie have taken in multiple events since the start of the Paris Olympics, including the Team USA women's field hockey game against Argentina. Kylie herself played field hockey in college at Cabrini University.

"When we found out that we were going to have an opportunity to go to this, the more we thought about it, we were like, ‘Let’s take advantage of it now that we can actually do it,'" Jason told The Associated Press.

"We love sports, we love competition, we love world events. This is such a unique place where the entire world gets to come together and bond over competition and sports."