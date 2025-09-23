Derrick Henry Throws a Tantrum After Fumble as Lions Steamroll Ravens

Derrick Henry looked sharp - then he fumbled it all.

A statement win by the Detroit Lions had Derrick Henry unraveling under the primetime lights.

Henry, the Ravens’ centerpiece Monday night, lost his cool after fumbling midway through the fourth quarter, which was a baffling lapse by the legendary RB.

Lions star Aidan Hutchinson chased him down and punched the ball out cleanly as the Ravens faced a 28-24 deficit in the closing minutes.

The turnover crushed Baltimore's late comeback bid, and the Lions pulled away with a 38-30 win.

Henry, who looked sharp in the first half, collapsed right when the Ravens needed him most.

WATCH:

After the play, he spiked his helmet on the sideline and toppled sideways on the bench in his tantrum.

Henry had 12 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown on Monday. He has now coughed up the ball in all three games this season, a stunning trend for the King.

He apologized afterward, answering for the turnover troubles with the media. "I just gotta keep working. That’s all I have to do," Henry said.

Detroit’s defense set the tone. Lamar Jackson was buried seven times, and the Lions bled the clock with long drives to keep him off the field.

The Ravens now stagger into an identity crisis — made worse by the sight of Henry, an all-time great, reduced to costly mistakes.

Lions WR1 Amon-Ra St. Brown went off with a seven-catch, 77-yard performance and added a third-quarter touchdown. His NSFW celebration stunned viewers at home.

