Derrick Henry Is Just Like The Rest Of Us Bitter Fans Watching The Super Bowl: ‘I Hope Both Of ’Em Lose'

If you're watching the Super Bowl — feeling bitter and wishing ill upon both teams because your own favorite team hasn't even sniffed a championship in years — just know that Derrick Henry is right there with you.

On Saturday, the All-Pro running back was a guest on Micah Parsons' The Edge podcast, which hosted a live show in New Orleans. Parsons asked Henry to predict a winner in Sunday's match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. And his answer was all too relatable.

"I hope both of 'em lose," Henry said. "I don't even care. I want both of them to lose, I don't care who wins, honestly."

The Chiefs, of course, are going for the three-peat and making their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years. The Eagles' last championship came after the 2017 season, and this year is Philly's second Super Bowl appearance since that win.

So it's easy to see why this year's match-up gets a collective eyeroll from fans of every other team in the league.

After eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry thought he might have a chance at the Super Bowl when he signed with the Ravens last off-season.

The 31-year-old thrived during his first season in Baltimore. On his way to a Pro Bowl nod, Henry ran for 1,921 yards and a league-best 16 touchdowns. He added another two touchdowns through the air.

Unfortunately for Henry, though, the Ravens had their Super Bowl hopes crushed last month when they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

Henry still has one year left on his contract with the Ravens. Maybe they'll be the ones to finally unseat the Chiefs in the AFC in 2025. But we won't hold our breath.