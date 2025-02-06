Micah Parsons: Even Derrick Henry Couldn't Have Helped The Cowboys This Year

Jerry Jones took a lot of heat back in September when he claimed that the Dallas Cowboys "couldn't afford" to sign Derrick Henry. According to Micah Parsons, though, the All-Pro running back wouldn't have made a difference anyway.

After eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Henry signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year, $16 million deal last offseason. Henry trains in Dallas in the off-season and showed interest in signing with the Cowboys during free agency. After losing Tony Pollard to the Titans, the Cowboys needed a running back, too.

The match made sense. But Jones wasn't interested — because Henry was too expensive.

The running game was, in fact, a huge problem for the Cowboys in 2024. To be fair, though, so was every other facet of the game. Finishing the season at 7-10, Dallas put up a total of 1,705 rushing yards on the season (6th-worst in the NFL) and finished last in rushing touchdowns with only six.

Meanwhile, Henry thrived in his first season with the Ravens. On his way to a Pro Bowl nod, he ran for 1,921 yards and a league-best 16 touchdowns. He added another two touchdowns through the air.

Still, Parsons doesn't believe having Henry in Dallas would have done the Cowboys much good. During an appearance with Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio this week, the Cowboys' veteran linebacker explained that the team was too far gone for one star player to make a difference.

"I’m afraid Derrick Henry wouldn't even have helped us," Parsons said. "We were that — Derrick Henry should be blessed because he played with Lamar, and he almost runs for 2,000 yards. The hypothetical can sound pretty good, but we struggled so much that I don’t even know if Derrick could’ve helped us. It would’ve been another Tennessee Titan year for him."

Henry and the Ravens had their Super Bowl hopes crushed last month when they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

But considering how the Cowboys and Titans both fared in 2024, King Henry certainly came out on top.