Derek Carr Responds After Former Teammate Michael Thomas Ripped Him On X

Michael Thomas does not like Derek Carr. And that's putting it mildly.

Thomas, a former All-Pro receiver for the New Orleans Saints, unleashed a series of posts on X on Sunday bashing his former quarterback. The barrage of insults began just after Saints receiver Chris Olave exited the Saints' game against the Carolina Panthers after taking a nasty hit.

WATCH: Saints WR Chris Olave Concussed, Stretchered Off Field After Vicious Shot To Head

Olave was eventually carted off the field and transported to a local hospital, where he has since been discharged and rejoined the Saints. But Thomas blamed Carr for throwing a ball that put Olave in harm's way.

"Dude scary and panic and just throw the ball," Thomas wrote. "Get him the f out of here he so ass."

Thomas also posted a video of himself seemingly asking a random stranger on the street what he thinks of Carr, to which the man responded, "he doesn't know how to play."

After the Saints' 23-22 loss to the Panthers — New Orleans' seventh-straight defeat — Carr was asked about Thomas' comments in his post-game press conference.

"I have love for Mike. When he does that, I don't really care for that, obviously," Carr said. "I've had so many teammates over the years, and he's the one dude who didn't get along with me. I don't know what I did to him. I don't know why he feels any type of way. I'm sorry for whatever he's dealing with to make him feel like he's gotta do that, I don't know.

"But he's never called me during any of this. My phone number has never changed. I've, in fact, called him on different occasions. Just to try. And sometimes you can try as hard as you want and it just doesn't work out. And that's OK, so I don't know why he feels any type of way."

Carr and Thomas played together for just one season in 2023. Thomas, who spent eight seasons with the Saints, has not played in the NFL since he was released in March.