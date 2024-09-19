NFL Hits Derek Carr With Hefty Fine Over Electric Michael Jackson TD Celebration

Derek Carr decided to show off his dancing skills after his New Orleans Saints scored a touchdown during their thrashing of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, and now, he's a bit poorer for it.

After the Saints found the end zone inside Jerry's World, Carr broke out his best Michael Jackson impression and grabbed his crotch during his touchdown celebration. It was a bit out of character for Carr, which made the celebration that much more electric.

While Carr wasn't penalized during the game for the celebration, the NFL has reportedly fined him $14,000.

It's safe to say Carr doesn't want to get hit with a five-figure fine each week, but after leading the Saints to a 44-19 win in Dallas, it probably didn't sting all that badly to pay the fine.

Carr and the Saints have been one of the big surprises of the young NFL season. After beating a bad Carolina Panthers team in Week 1, many wrote New Orleans off when it traveled to Dallas, but the Saints put on an absolute clinic behind Carr's efficient 11-for-16 game that included two passing touchdowns.

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara had a career day against the Cowboys, scoring four total touchdowns to go along with 115 yards on the ground.

The Saints get another stiff test this Sunday with what will be a very upset Philadelphia Eagles coming to town after the Birds gift-wrapped their Monday night game against the Atlanta Falcons.