Derek Carr Is An Incredible Player In Presidential Election Years

Derek Carr is doing his Patriotic duty by delivering on the field during the Presidential election years.

A new viral TikTok video shows just how dominant Carr has been - regardless of what team he's played for every four years, which coincidentally has lined up when voters head to the polls to decide who our next Commander in Chief would be.

Let's break down the numbers:

Carr immediately started for the (Oakland) Raiders at the time after being drafted in the 2nd round of the 2014 draft.

But it was two years later, during the 2016 Presidential election, where Donald Trump would defeat Hillary Clinton that he shined.

In 2016, he had nearly 4,000 yards (3,937) with 28 touchdowns and the lowest interceptions of his career with just 6. He also had a game that season where he set an NFL record of 500+ yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions. Not too shabby.

NOTHING CONSERVATIVE ABOUT HIS PLAY

But then just four years later, when Trump was battling Biden and Carr and his Raiders teammates were battling Las Vegas traffic instead of the Los Angeles freeway for the first time, the quarterback absolutely crushed it AGAIN.

With over 4,100 yards, 27 touchdowns and just 9 interceptions, Carr would end up having his still highest QB rating of his career at 101.4.

The Raiders would eventually cut Carr just two years later, but just like a political candidate who "still has it," the 33-year-old would keep fighting back to the big stage.

NUMBERS DON'T LIE

Fast-forward to this year and anybody who is paying attention has seen that Carr and the New Orleans Saints have been absolutely DOMINANT, scoring a total of 91 points in the first two games of the season.

Carr has thrown for 5 touchdowns and just 1 pick through those first two games, but has been utilizing all his weapons on the field - including leading the Saints to SIX touchdown scores in a row against the Panthers this past Sunday.

Whether it's divine inspiration or the fact that Carr has a certain resilient bite to him anytime Donald Trump is running for office (who Carr has previously said the country should unite behind), one thing's for certain - the numbers don't lie and Carr has crushed it during election years.

