Dennis Schroder Traded Multiple Times Since Comparing NBA Trade Deadline To 'Modern Slavery'

NBA guard Dennis Schroder is stuck in a cycle of … "modern slavery."

Schroder, worth an estimated $90 million from career earnings, gave a ridiculous take on the NBA's trade deadline by comparing it to slavery.

For the 31-year-old German-born player, players getting shipped around without their input on the matter (crazy, right?) is comparable to dealing slaves, albeit millionaires.

From NBA fans to casuals, everyone found Schroder's comments ridiculous.

In an odd twist of fate since his comments, Schroder has been traded several times in the 24 hours leading up to the trade deadline.

Bounced around like a beach ball at a Nickelback concert, Schroder started the year on the Brooklyn Nets, then traded to the Golden State Warriors.

As part of the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, Schroder was reportedly destined to join the Utah Jazz until he was re-routed to join the Detroit Pistons instead.

"It’s like modern slavery," Schroder told NBC Sports Bay Area in an exclusive interview.

"It’s modern slavery at the end of the day," he added. "Everybody can decide where you’re going, even if you have a contract. Yeah, of course, we make a lot of money, and we can feed our families, but at the end of the day if they say, ‘You’re not coming to work tomorrow, you’re going over there,’ they can decide that. They got to change that a little bit."

Schroder may not be the brightest bulb (based on his comments), but he's been solid this year as a guard.

In his 12th NBA season, Schroder is averaging 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

