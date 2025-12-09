Democrats Say President Trump And Kansas City Chiefs Are 'Washed' In Video That Backfires

I'm old enough to remember when American political parties argued over policy and the direction of the country, but the 21st century Democratic Party abandoned that when it decided to be on the 20 percent side of 80-20 issues around the time Donald Trump came on the political scene.

And seeing that being on the side of criminals, illegal aliens, narco-terrorists, biological men invading womens' sports and locker rooms, hating Israel, denying God, flying everyone else's flag over our buildings, and definitely not wanting America first, hasn't worked, the Democrats have turned to something else:

Witty social media posts.

Democrats: Chiefs And Trump Are Washed

Yeah, that's sarcasm because the Dems as a party generally stink at memes and social media posts, and proof of that came Monday when the party shared with its 2.3 million followers its latest post about President Trump.

And they used the Kansas City Chiefs as the vehicle for making their poorly conceived point.

The Democrats posted a video of the Chiefs struggling against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, a game they lost, 20-10.

They edited shots of Trump making some bad golf shots with the Chiefs missing a field goal. And they edited Trump stumbling on the steps of Air Force One with the Chiefs dropping a pass. And they edited Trump closing his eyes briefly during a meeting, obviously suggesting he's falling asleep, with other rough moments for the Chiefs.

The video was titled "Washed."

Political Discourse Of A Kindergartener

This, of course, is important stuff.

The Democrats are using this video to set their vision for the country, much like John F. Kennedy made when he shared his vision that we go to the moon before the 1960s closed.

Today's Dems sharing on X (formerly Twitter) will surely lead to fixing the skyrocketing national deficit or address the affordability problem they created under President Biden.

Actually, none of that is true.

This video is the political discourse of a kindergarten dropout. It is stunning a major American political party pays people to come up with this tripe.

Democrats Mock Travis Kelce

I remind you this video mocks Travis Kelce dropping a pass. Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, has made no secret of her political involvement on behalf of democrat causes. She endorsed Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020. She endorsed Harris in 2024.

And her party just punked her man in a video titled "Washed."

By the way, the Democrat's account apparently doesn't know how the country and sports work.

The Chiefs have been a dynasty, playing in five of the past six Super Bowls and winning three of those Championships. And, sure enough, they are struggling this year and may not make the playoffs.

But the NFL resets next season. So the Chiefs can reload and return to the top of the NFL heap. And you know what will happen even if they don't?

Donald Trump will remain the President of the United States. He'll be the president all of 2026, all of 2027 and all of 2028.

That does not sound like someone who is washed.