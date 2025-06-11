DeMarcus Cousins Gets Booted From Puerto Rican League After Nearly Fighting Fans

Former NBA player DeMarcus Cousins has been cut from professional Puerto Rican basketball after receiving a season-long suspension and being released by his team due to a confrontation with fans.

VIDEO: Former NBA Player Demarcus Cousins Tries Getting Physical With Fans

Cousins was ejected from Monday’s game while playing for the Guaynabo Mets against the Vaqueros de Bayamón. During the incident, he grabbed his crotch and used the same hand to grab a fan, then engaged in a heated exchange with the crowd. Security restrained the 34-year-old athlete to prevent further escalation. The Mets lost to the Vaqueros, 101-91. Cousins first joined the Mets in 2023.

In his defense, fans were tossing beer at Cousins after he was ejected for his rowdy behavior. As he headed down the players' tunnel, fans loudly taunted him and threw drinks at the longtime NBA star.

Facing disciplinary action, Cousins was fined $4,250, with a potential additional $5,750 penalty for his volatile behavior. The Guaynabo Mets issued a statement announcing the termination of Cousins’ contract following the backlash from the incident.

"As an organization, we strongly condemn any form of violence or provocation, whether on or off the field. Safety, respect, and sportsmanship are non-negotiable values for this franchise," the Mets stated.

The incident marked an inglorious end to Cousins’ tenure in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN) league.

Selected fifth overall in 2010, Cousins played 11 seasons in the NBA across seven teams.

