VIDEO: Former NBA Player Demarcus Cousins Tries Getting Physical With Fans

DeMarcus Cousins tries charging fans.

Former NBA center DeMarcus Cousins was ready to charge at rowdy fans attending a professional Puerto Rican basketball game until security restrained the 34-year-old as fans threw beer and other drinks at him.

DENVER, CO - APRIL 07: DeMarcus Cousins #4 of the Denver Nuggets warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena on April 7, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Ethan Mito/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

Cousins, playing for the Guaynabo Mets, was ejected from Monday's game against the Vaqueros de Bayamón.

As he headed to the players' tunnel, fans taunted Cousins and provoked a reaction by throwing beer at him.

If not for the security detail, Cousins might have climbed into the stands to confront the fans.

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN - JANUARY 28: Center DeMarcus Cousins #15 of Taiwan Beer Leopards cheers for his teamate in the court side during the T1 League game between Tainan TSG Ghost Hawks and Taiwan Beer Leopards at Taoyuan City Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Taoyuan, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

Puerto Rican basketball fans commented on the Vaqueros de Bayamón's Facebook page, calling for Cousins to be suspended from the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN) league.

Cousins' Mets lost to the Vaqueros, 101-91. He joined the Guaynabo Mets in 2023 after an 11-year NBA career. 

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN - JANUARY 28: Center DeMarcus Cousins #15 of Taiwan Beer Leopards talks to fans after winning the T1 League game between Tainan TSG Ghost Hawks and Taiwan Beer Leopards at Taoyuan City Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Taoyuan, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

Selected fifth overall in the 2010 NBA Draft, he played for seven teams and earned four All-Star selections.

