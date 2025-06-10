VIDEO: Former NBA Player Demarcus Cousins Tries Getting Physical With Fans

Former NBA center DeMarcus Cousins was ready to charge at rowdy fans attending a professional Puerto Rican basketball game until security restrained the 34-year-old as fans threw beer and other drinks at him.

Cousins, playing for the Guaynabo Mets, was ejected from Monday's game against the Vaqueros de Bayamón.

As he headed to the players' tunnel, fans taunted Cousins and provoked a reaction by throwing beer at him.

Perhaps it was Bud Light.

If not for the security detail, Cousins might have climbed into the stands to confront the fans.

Puerto Rican basketball fans commented on the Vaqueros de Bayamón's Facebook page, calling for Cousins to be suspended from the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN) league.

Cousins' Mets lost to the Vaqueros, 101-91. He joined the Guaynabo Mets in 2023 after an 11-year NBA career.

Selected fifth overall in the 2010 NBA Draft, he played for seven teams and earned four All-Star selections.

