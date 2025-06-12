DeMarcus Cousins Apologizes To Puerto Rican Fans After Grabbing Crotch, Sticking It In Man's Face

DeMarcus Cousins regrets his actions from Monday's game in the Puerto Rican professional basketball league, following several altercations with fans in attendance, which led to his suspension and a fine from the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league.

VIDEO: Former NBA Player Demarcus Cousins Tries Getting Physical With Fans

Cousins, an 11-year NBA vet, joined the Guayanabo Mets in 2023. Following Monday's incident during a game against the Vaqueros de Bayamón, the league suspended Cousins for the remainder of the season, and the Mets subsequently terminated their contract with the former All-Star.

As part of the scene, Cousins got confrontational with a fan, at one point grabbing his crotch and using that hand to stick it in the fan's face. Cousins was ejected from the contest and faced more trouble on his way to the locker room as fans pelted him with drinks. Security members were holding back Cousins as he feverishly tried to reach the fans in the stands, who showered him with beer.

Cousins hopped on his social media on Thursday to apologize to the Puerto Rican fans.

"I want to apologize to the fans of Puerto Rico for my actions," Cousins shared on Instagram on Thursday. "I have so much love and respect for the island."

The Mets also lost to the Vaqueros, 101-91. Both the team and the league rejected Cousins' behavior toward the fans.

Cousins was fined $4,250, with a potential additional penalty of $5,750 for his volatile behavior.

"As an organization, we strongly condemn any form of violence or provocation, whether on or off the field. Safety, respect, and sportsmanship are non-negotiable values for this franchise," the Mets shared in a statement.

At 34, Cousins hopes to rebound from the crotch-to-face incident to keep his pro career going, though most likely overseas.

