Deion Sanders Wants To Make These Two High-Caliber Additions To His Colorado Coaching Staff

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders just recovered from an undisclosed health issue , and he’s wasting no time in trying to bolster his new coaching staff.

During the Big 12 media days on Thursday, Sanders revealed that he’s trying to make two big additions to his coaching staff. The first is trying to land Byron Leftwich to join his offensive staff in some capacity.

This might come as a surprise, since a report in March circulated that Leftwich - who had last served as an offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - had already joined the staff in Boulder. However, Coach Prime made it clear Leftwich has not decided yet one way or another.

The other addition is Mike Zimmer , who was the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys last season. Should Sanders land one or both of those men, his coaching staff will be chock full of men who have experience at the highest level.

"Our coaching staff, this is without Byron Leftwich, which I'm praying that he does the right thing, and Mike Zimmer, we have 160 years of NFL experience," Sanders said . "With those two added, that's 204 years of NFL experience. And I want those years."

In just his second season at the head of a previously dysfunctional program, Sanders got Colorado its first 9-win season in eight years , though it ended with a brutal defeat to BYU in the Alamo Bowl.

Not satisfied with that, Sanders is trying his best to make the Buffaloes a national power, and having all that coaching experience is certainly a good way to make that happen. The ball is now in Leftwich and Zimmer’s court to see if Sanders’ dream coaching staff pulls through.