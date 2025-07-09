Deion Sanders Refuses To Answer Health Questions, But Says He Is 'Already Back' With Buffaloes

Under the radar for most of the offseason, the Colorado coach makes public appearance at the Big 12 media days

As has been the case for the last couple of seasons, one of the most talked-about teams in the Big 12 will be the Colorado Buffaloes, but perhaps this year for a different reason.

It'll be Deion Sanders' third season in Boulder and his first without his son Shedeur Sanders under center and superstar two-way player Travis Hunter.

And, fortunately, Coach Prime himself is ready and raring to go after some offseason health issues.

While Sanders didn't get into the specifics about the health concerns that kept him away from the program, he made it clear at the Big 12 media days on Wednesday that he is back in business.

"I'm already back," Sanders said, per ESPN. "I'm here today. I'm handling my responsibilities. So I look forward to it. I can't wait. You've got to understand, some of the young [players] I haven't even met yet. I'm so excited about that."

Sanders said he was in Frisco, Texas, for his conference's media days to talk about his team and not his health, though that was certainly something a lot of people were curious about.

It's unclear if Sanders' latest health issues are related to ones he has faced over the last four years with blood clots. He had two toes amputated in 2021, and in 2023, the same issue kept him from participating in the Pac-12 media days ahead of his first season leading the Buffaloes.

"I’m looking good. I’m living lovely. God has truly blessed me," Sanders said. "Not a care in the world. Not a want or desire in the world."