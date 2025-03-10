Deion Sanders Gives Shilo Sanders Extra Motivation To Run A Faster 40

Because he didn't get a shot at the NFL Scouting Combine, Shilo Sanders will look to impress NFL scouts at Colorado's Pro Day next week. And during a recent training session, his dad, Deion Sanders, gave him some extra motivation for the 40-yard dash.

Coach Prime himself was the fastest player in his own NFL Combine class in 1989, reportedly recording a 4.27-second time. But Shilo isn't convinced.

"There’s no video of you running [a 40-yard dash]," Shilo said in a video posted to social media. "I’ve never talked to anyone that’s seen it… We’ve seen Muhammad Ali box, but I haven’t seen you run a 40. I’ve seen a man land on the moon, but I’ve never seen you run a 40. I’ve seen videos of Malcom X, but I haven’t seen you run a 40."

The 25-year-old seems pretty confident in his own speed, though.

"This time, I’m running a 4.4," Shilo told his dad about his upcoming Pro Day.

That's when Deion offered him an extra incentive: "Let’s do it. You said 4.4? If you run a 4.4, I’ll buy you a new car."

That's a pretty sweet deal. I mean, sure, Deion Sanders buying a car is like regular people buying a coffee, but still — it's a nice gesture.

As a safety, Sanders played 19 games in two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes and registered 122 total tackles, one interception and one sack. He was Colorado’s leading tackler in 2023 and third-leading tackler in 2024 despite missing three games with a broken forearm.

While he was initially projected to be a late-round draft pick, many draft analysts see Shilo as an undrafted free agent prospect.