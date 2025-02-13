Shilo Sanders Was Not Invited To The NFL Scouting Combine

On Thursday, the NFL released the names of the 329 prospects who will take part in the 2025 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis later this month — and Shilo Sanders wasn't one of them.

As a safety, Sanders played 19 games in two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes and registered 122 total tackles, one interception and one sack. He was Colorado’s leading tackler in 2023 and third-leading tackler in 2024 despite missing three games with a broken forearm.

Although the 25-year-old was already projected as a late-round draft pick, missing the Scouting Combine won't help his stock.

Sanders did participate in last month's East-West Shrine Bowl, where he registered five combined tackles and a pass deflection during the East's 25-0 victory.

"I showed people today — don’t believe everything you read," Sanders said afterward. "I can play football. If you say I can’t play football, just watch film."

Meanwhile, Shilo's younger brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is expected to be a top pick in this year's NFL Draft.

But neither of them plan to attend the event at Lambeau Field in April. Their father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, announced on The Nikki and Brie Show last week that his family would watch the event from home in Colorado.

"We bringing the draft to us," Coach Prime said. "I wanna do it in the gym. I wanna pack it with the students. Have an elaborate living room-type set on the floor that me and my son and all his loved ones could be at, and we wanna enjoy with his teammates and the school. So, they're gonna have to cut away and come to us when he gets picked."

Deion was referring to Shedeur, of course, who will almost certainly come off the board early on the first night of the draft. As for Shilo, he'll have to turn his attention to Colorado’s Pro Day, where he will look to impress scouts and prove he's worthy of a spot on an NFL roster.