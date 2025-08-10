Deion Sanders Refuses To Accept Son's Birthday Gift After NFL Preseason Debut: 'He Expects 30 Times More'

Shilo Sanders made his NFL preseason debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday - which also happened to also be his father's 58th birthday - and while the rookie tried to give his old man a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gift, Deion Sanders wanted nothing to do with it.

With Shilo being an undrafted player, preseason games are significant for the young safety, and he answered the bell pretty well against the visiting Tennessee Titans. Shilo logged the third-most snaps among defenders with 37, didn't allow a reception while dropping back in coverage, and managed to pick up a highlight with a strong hit on Tennessee quarterback Brandon Allen.

After making his preseason debut, Shilo had plans to give his father his game-worn jersey as a birthday gift. Most fathers would love to have that type of keepsake, but Deion Sanders is not like most fathers, seeing as how he has a gold jacket and two Super Bowl rings.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Shilo explained that his old man didn't want the jersey, with Deion using the rejection as a bit of a motivational tactic.

"He didn’t want it," Shilo said with a huge smile on his face. "You know, he’s a Hall of Famer. He expects like 30 times more. I’m gonna give it to my mom, though…I gotta get like three picks or something for him to want it."

The Sanders crew had a strong weekend with not only Shilo seeing significant action for the Bucs, but Shedeur Sanders threw two touchdown passes in his preseason debut for the Cleveland Browns on Friday as well.

Both Sanders brothers are expected to be back on the field again on Saturday with Tampa Bay visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Browns visiting the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.