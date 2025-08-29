Deion Sanders Lands 'Depend' Sponsorship For His Sideline Toilet As He Still Recovers From Bladder Removal

Deion Sanders announced on July 28 that he had undergone surgery to remove his bladder after he was found to have a cancerous tumor that needed to be taken care of in a short period of time during the spring. Never the one to shy away from his problems, this also meant he would depend on a toilet placed on the sidelines during games, due to his recovery from the procedure.

After spending months away from his team, which started following the Colorado spring game, Deion made his return to the football program in late July before Fall camp started. But, this was going to be a long process for him to fully recover from having his entire bladder removed, with a prosthetic created from his intestines.

So, that meant he would be walking around with bags attached to his hip. This would also lead Sanders needing a mechanism for relief along the sidelines during games, which he pointed out during his press conference.

Never the one to turn down an opportunity, or shy away from his problems, Sanders posted on social media that he was relying on ‘Depend’, which is a company that sells diapers for those in need.

"I wasn’t joking! I truly DEPEND on Depend. Ain’t NO SHAME in taking care of yourself. NO SHAME in getting health screenings. And there certainly ain’t NO SHAME in needing added protection or using Depend to stay in the game. That’s not weakness — that’s WINNING."

Well, it turns out that he wasn’t joking about the company, and now they are an official sponsor of the sideline toilet that Deion Sanders could potentially need during a game if he had to relieve himself.

"I know I got halftime, but can I make it through a game?" Sanders said to Michael Irvin during an interview in July. "What if there’s a long quarter? OK, so I start thinking I gotta get a Porta Potty for the sideline."

Yep, there is nothing about college athletics that is sacred any longer. Schools will sell just about anything if it means they can make an extra dollar.

While I can't say I blame Deion Sanders, or Colorado football, for this advertisement ploy, it's easy to see how far we've come in such a short period of time.

I wouldn't be surprised if Coach Prime appeared in a commercial very soon to promote his new sponsorship deal, which he's certainly earned by the way.

Either way, this is going to be an interesting season of college football in Boulder. But at least Sanders can "depend" on his sideline toilet to get him out of a jam that could come out of nowhere.