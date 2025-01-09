Deion Sanders Confirms OutKick Report About Allure Of NFL But Circumstances Likely Keep Him At Colorado

Deion Sanders would love to coach in the NFL under the right circumstances, but those circumstances are a longshot this coaching cycle, so he's staying at the University of Colorado barring a major surprise.

Sanders this week told GMA3 he's happy at Colorado but the one thing that would definitely lure him to the NFL would be an opportunity to coach his sons Shedeur and Shilo in the NFL.

"You know what? The only way I would consider it is to coach my sons," Sanders said.

OutKick First To Report

Where have we heard this before?

Well, at the risk of breaking an arm as we slap ourselves on the back, that exact thing was reported by OutKick on Nov. 20. From that article:

"Sanders would definitely leave a Colorado program he has built into a winner but isn't quite yet complete as a champion only as long as he's got his son as his quarterback in the NFL."

And …

"One person familiar with the elder Sanders' thinking told OutKick that Sanders has mentioned the scenario as very attractive."

So now we have it right from the proverbial horse's mouth the report was 100 percent. But there is a glitch. A problem, actually.

Sanders Family Reunion Difficult

As both Shedeur Sanders, a quarterback, and Shilo Sanders, a safety, prepare for the upcoming NFL draft – a process that includes attending the Combine in Indianapolis and meeting and working out for teams, there seems to be no alignment between coaching and drafting opportunities for the Sanders family.

Shedeur Sanders, sources say, is confident he'll be the first player drafted and even if he isn't, there are issues in getting both him and his father on the same team.

The Tennessee Titans have the first pick in the draft. They may decide on selecting a quarterback.

But they've committed to Brian Callahan as their head coach for 2025. So Deion Sanders will not have a chance to coach his son there if the Titans pick Shedeur.

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick. They may or may not select a quarterback at that height because Deshaun Watson continues to recover from an Achilles rupture and recently suffered a setback.

Except, again, the Browns are committed to their head coach – Kevin Stefanski – for the 2025 season.

Raiders Are Only Team Possibility

Same with the New York Giants who have the No. 3 selection, with their coach Brian Daboll. And the team with the No. 4 pick, the New England Patriots, don't need a quarterback despite the fact they're hunting for a coach whose name rhymes with Vike Mrabel.

Keep going?

The No. 5 picking Jacksonville Jaguars need a coach but not a quarterback.

It's not until we get to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 that a situation exists where the team is hunting for a coach and needs to draft a quarterback.

The Raiders, per sources, are gathering their coach interview list. There has been no indication one way or the other if Sanders is on that list.

That would be the team that makes the most sense for a Shedeur and elder Sanders reunion in the NFL.

There's more uncertainty. Some team may decide to trade up with the Patriots or Browns or even Tennessee (if they decide to commit to Will Levis at quarterback) to get their picks. But that won't happen until late March or April and those unknown teams trading up will have hired coaches by then that did not need certainty of having Shedeur Sanders on the team.

It's a puzzle.

And that puzzle would have to fit just right to get Deion Sanders and his sons on the same team.