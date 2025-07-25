Deion Sanders Ready To Address Mysterious Health Issues As Colorado Opens Training Camp

Deion Sanders has not been on the Colorado campus since the spring game, but he is expected to make his return to Boulder on Monday as the Buffaloes open fall camp. There is a news conference scheduled the same day for Coach Prime and his medical team.

His long absence from the Colorado football program has led to plenty of speculation about his future as the head coach, but now that he is returning to campus, he is ready to discuss some of the medical problems that have kept him at his home in Texas for the past few months.

While the conversation around his absence has been filled with plenty of what-ifs, his son has posted videos on YouTube over the last month to update fans on his father's recovery. At recent Big 12 media days, it was the first time that quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis had seen their head coach since spring practice.

Now, after he told viewers that he would explain the situation in due time, it looks as though fans won't have to wait much longer.

According to a press release sent out by Colorado, the media event will have representatives from his medical team, along with representatives from UCHealth, who will potentially shed some light on Sanders' unspecified illness.

The best news is that Sanders is ready to address the problems, but we still don't know how much he will say about the events that led to his absence. He missed the summer recruiting period, along with camps that take place for prospects on the Colorado campus.

It will be interesting to hear him discuss what transpired, as the head coach is around his entire team for the first time since his medical episode.