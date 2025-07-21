Deion Sanders 'Still Going Through Something' With Start Of Colorado's Camp One Week Away

Undisclosed health issues have kept Coach Prime on the sidelines since the end of last season

Deion Sanders continues to battle an undisclosed health issue that has mostly kept him out of the national spotlight since the end of last season. But while the Colorado Buffaloes head coach has shown improvement, he admittedly isn’t "all the way recovered" with training camp a week away and the season rapidly approaching.

While he has kept a pretty low profile, Sanders has still been active on his son's social media during the past few months, as he has missed the entire summer of workouts and recruiting visits in Colorado.

Even though the school has been mum on what Sanders has been dealing with since the end of the 2024 season, it's certainly been noticeable from social media videos that the Colorado coach has been battling to return. There has been no indication given that this pertains to his past issues with blood clots.

"You know I'm still going through something, and I ain't all the way recovered," Sanders said in a video posted on Deion Sanders Jr.'s YouTube page.

There were plenty of positive signs shared in the video regarding the coach's health. Sanders can be seen shooting hoops outside his estate in Texas, while also challenging folks over the age of 50 to tennis matches as he finishes a workout.

"Gotta get my body back right," Sanders said as he put his legs into a cold tub with his daughter.

This has been a long road for the former NFL star, though he has started to become more active, with a trip to California for a commercial shoot, while also attending Big 12 Media Days with Michael Irvin by his side.

If the vague remarks recently don't paint the picture of how much he has endured, being away from the team as the Buffaloes hosted recruiting visits, camps and summer workouts should be a clear indication that whatever he has been battling is serious.

Not being able to attend the wedding of Travis Hunter, or having to skip multiple speaking engagements, led most to assume this was going to be a long road back for the Colorado coach.

Speaking at Big 12 Media Days, Colorado Athletic Director Rick George said he had been in constant contact with Sanders while the coach has been away from the team since April and that there has been a cohesive plan between all parties.

The media day event was also the first time quarterbacks Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter had seen Sanders, which led to a long embrace in Frisco.

Deion Sanders Headed Back To Colorado Before Fall Camp?

"You know, it's crazy, we know who's on the team, but we really don't," Deion Sanders Jr. told On3's Phillip Dukes about his father. "We haven't seen these people in person, we haven't seen any of them in person. So, I heard great things."

As for when they will head back to Boulder, Deion's son pointed out that they are expecting to be back sometime this week, which he said in the interview posted last Friday.

"We headed back to Colorado next week. It's been a blessing, it's been a long journey, and soon everybody will know the reason I haven't left this house this summer. Everyone will know in the next few weeks or so."

And, I would imagine Coach Prime is going back to Boulder on a mission, looking to contend for a Big 12 championship, along with the College Football Playoff.